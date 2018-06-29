Police Searching for Man Who Struck Girlfriend

COLUMBIA - Police are actively searching for a man who struck his girlfriend in the face Monday following a domestic dispute.

Police said Joe Henry Hawkins III struck a 24-year-old female in the face and knocked her unconscious. Hawkins may have used a handgun to strike her, police said.

Officers were dispatched at 6:40 p.m. Sunday to the 1200 block of Stone Court for a report of assault. The victim was transported to the hospital at the time and released the following day. Hawkins fled police the night the assault occurred.

Hawkins is wanted for 2nd degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, felony resisting arrest, and an outstanding warrant for parole violation. Police urge people not to approach him because he is considered armed and dangerous.

Police believe Hawkins has shaved his head to make it more difficult for people to identify him. He an "Illinois" tattoo on one arm and a cross with the word "BOYSZ" on the other.

If you have any information on Hawkins, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS.