Police searching for robbery suspect

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department is looking for a suspect in a robbery that occurred early Monday morning.

According to CPD, the suspect approached a 43-year-old man in the back parking lot of the Royal Inn Motel on I-70 Drive Southwest and implied he had a gun.

The suspect ran away with the victim's cash and cell phone.

Police have not yet located the suspect.

Anyone with information can call CPD or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.