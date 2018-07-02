Police Searching for Robbery Suspects

Two other robberies happened on August 12th at College Avenue and University Avenue and on August 19th on South Ninth Street.

The first suspect is described as a female with noticeable acne, 23 to 24 years of age, about 5'5'' to 5'6'' in height, and around 200 to 220 pounds. She has black curly hair just below the ears, and was wearing a dark wide neck shirt with a possible flower design, and olive colored pants.

The second suspect is described as a female 23 to 24 years old, 5' to 5'4'' in height, and about 180 pounds. She has long brown curly hair and was wearing a black sleeveless shirt, red capri pants, and was carrying a pink purse.



If you have information on this incident, contact MU Police at 882-5928 or Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS.