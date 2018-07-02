Police Searching for Second Texas and Garth Shooting Suspect

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department identified a second suspect in the Texas and Garth shooting as 22-year-old Moises Rodrigo Guillen.

Guillen is an Hispanic male, about 5'11", 175 pounds and has numerous tattoos. The most visible tattoos are a C in front of his left ear and a cross on the back of his right hand. Police say Guillen should be considered armeed and dangerous.

Columbia police are searching for Guillen and will arrest him for armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and first degree assault.

If you have any information about the location of Guillen or any information about the case, please contact the Columbia Police Department non-emergency number, 573-442-6131, or Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.