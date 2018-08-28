Police searching for suspect in Columbia hit-and-run

COLUMBIA - Police responded to a hit-and-run Monday afternoon at the intersection of West Boulevard and Again Street.

Columbia Police say a gold Volkswagen hit a motorcyclist around 3:30 p.m. Police said the driver drove away from the scene.

The motorcyclist suffered leg injuries. Emergency crews took him to the hospital.

Police said a witness followed the hit-and-run vehicle and gave the license plate number to officers. Police said the Missouri license plate number is AK2Z1P.

Authorities are still searching for the driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department.