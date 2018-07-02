Police searching for three suspects after shots fired

COLUMBIA - Police are looking for three suspects after a report of shots fired on Boyd Lane around 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

Columbia Public Information Officer Latisha Stroer said a witness saw a dark colored vehicle with two men and a woman driving through the area when the witness heard a gunshot.

The witness reported the vehicle then drove up and stopped next to the witness, and the male passenger pointed a gun toward the witness.

Stroer said the witness wasn't hurt, but as the car drove away, the witness heard two more gunshots.

Stroer said officers on the scene found one shell casing in front of a home on Boyd Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbia Police or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS.