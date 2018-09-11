Police searching for woman who allegedly dragged man with car

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police are searching for a woman who they say dragged a tow truck driver with her car before fleeing the scene of a minor accident.

Officers say the driver was hospitalized Monday with a serious head injury. They say the man was trying to prevent the woman from leaving a liquor store parking lot after she caused a chain-reaction traffic accident involving the towing company vehicle.

Surveillance footage shows the truck driver grab the hood of the woman's vehicle before the man is briefly dragged. His identity hasn't been released.

Police say the woman is a regular at the business and a bystander took a picture of her license plate.