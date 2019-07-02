Police: Security footage and an admission key in case of guns at hospital

COLUMBIA - Court documents show the man accused of carrying two concealed weapons at Women's and Children's Hospital admitted the guns were in his red fanny pack while he was inside.

Police said security footage outside the hospital shows Grant unzipping his fanny pack and handing a black handgun to a juvenile who was with him around 8:27 p.m.

Grant is charged with one count of illegal possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

He was booked into the Boone County Jail with a bond of $50,000.

Grant was previously accused of felony charges including involuntary manslaughter in connection to a shooting death in December 2018.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported Grant was convicted of the involuntary manslaughter charge. Grant is convicted in another felony. The involuntary manslaughter case is still ongoing.