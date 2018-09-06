Police Seek Driver Following Fatal Wreck

By: The Associated Press

WRIGHT CITY (AP) - Police in eastern Missouri's Warren County are searching for a female driver who left the scene following an accident in which a passenger in her car was killed.

The accident happened Saturday night on Route F. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2004 Dodge Intrepid went off the side of the road and hit a tree, killing 57-year-old John W. Rogier of Wright City.

Police don't know the identity of the driver.