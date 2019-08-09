COLUMBIA - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person who might be at risk.

According to a press release, someone wrote a message on the inner side of the women's bathroom door in dry-erase marker at Petro-Mart on W. Ash St.

Police said the message indicated someone named "Ashely Lewis" is "missing," and in need of help.

Someone found the message around 5 a.m. Friday morning. Officers think the message was left between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The department said officers are working aggressively to identify and find the person who left the message.

CPD is asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact them at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS to remain anonymous.