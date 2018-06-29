Police seek help finding bank robbery suspect

COLUMBIA - Police have released surveillance photos from a Landmark Bank that was robbed Monday afternoon.

The three pictures show a man who police described as being between 5'6" and 5'9", with a medium build and a goatee.

The robbery happened at around 3 p.m. at Landmark Bank on 10 N. Garth Ave. Police said the suspect approached a teller, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the department at 573-874-7652.

[Editor's note: We mistakenly reported the robbery happened on Wednesday. The robbery took place on Monday, and the surveillance photos were released on Wednesday.]