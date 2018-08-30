Police seek help identify women in dressing room peeper case

ST. PETERS (AP) — Authorities investigating complaints that a suspicious bag was left outside a suburban St. Louis dressing room found images of nude and partially clothed women on a man's phone.

KMOX-AM reported police began investigating after a woman became concerned about an oddly placed bag that had a small hole while trying on clothes at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters. Police officer Melissa Doss said in a statement that the woman provided a description of a man.

After the same thing happened in Chesterfield, investigators caught a 47-year-old man. Doss said there are 20 or more unidentified women in photos found on the man's phone.

Police want to hear from people who noticed a suspicious bag while shopping at Mid Rivers Mall in late December and early January.