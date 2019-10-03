Police seek help identifying suspect in credit card fraud case
COLUMBIA - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a credit card fraud.
The department posted on Twitter the need for help.
@ColumbiaPD is asking for help in identifying a suspect for credit card fraud. If you recognize this person, please contact the Columbia Police Department at 873-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous. Case number 2019-009530. pic.twitter.com/Szk46pYgYS— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) October 1, 2019
Police did not release any information about where the transaction or transactions took place. Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department.
