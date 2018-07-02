Police seek info on bag in which infant's bones were found

CLAYTON (AP) — Authorities are seeking more information about the leather bag in which an infant's remains were found in a subdivision lake in St. Louis County.

People fishing found the child's bones earlier this month in the Behlman Lake Court subdivision in north St. Louis County. Police have not yet determined the exact age or sex of the victim.

Anyone with information about the owner of the bag or where it may have been purchases is urged to call police or a tips hotline. Police said the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons Unit is working with the county medical examiner's office in the investigation.