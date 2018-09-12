Police Seek Love Seat in Elmendorf Airman Homicide

ANCHORAGE, AK (AP) - Anchorage police are looking for furniture that may be linked to the death of a Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson airman.

The Anchorage Daily News reports detectives want to find a black love seat that may have been scrubbed of blood.

They're investigating the homicide of 22-year-old Clinton Reeves of Raytown, Mo., whose body was found Tuesday in Eagle River.

Another airman, 24-year-old James Devinn Thomas, has been charged with evidence tampering in the case.

Police say Thomas' accounts of Reeves disappearance have varied. In one account, he said he found Reeves at his home on a loveseat with a towel over his head near an unknown man holding a gun. He said the man left with Reeves or carried him out.

Thomas told police he threw out the love seat.

Photo courtesy of KSHB.