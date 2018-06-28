Police Seek Man who Tampered with Soup

MANCHESTER, Mo. - Police in the St. Louis County town of Manchester are looking for a man who apparently put a foreign substance into a pot of soup at the salad bar of a grocery store.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the incident happened Thursday at a Dierberg's Market. Witnesses saw the man putting something into the soup and alerted store workers. The employees removed the soup before anyone bought any after the man was spotted doctoring it.

Manchester police and the FBI are investigating. Police released two videos from store surveillance that they say show the man who tampered with the soup.