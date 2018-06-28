Police seek missing 89-year-old Kansas City man

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police are asking the public for help in finding an 89-year-old man.

Police say Jerry McCollum has been missing from his home since Wednesday evening and should be considered endangered.

McCollum was driving a 2001 white Ford Taurus with a Missouri license plate #FC8Y6R. He left home to pick up food at a restaurant in northern Kansas City but restaurant employees said he never showed up.

McCollum's wife told police he sometimes gets confused at night and normally does not drive in the evening.