Police Seek Robber

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis-area police are searching for two men believed to be responsible for at least six service station robberies over the past two weeks. Authorities say the men work this way: One acts as a lookout while the other pretends to begin paying for items, then pulls out a gun and conducts the robbery. The men are considered armed and dangerous. Five of the robberies have occurred in south St. Louis city. The other was in Richmond Heights.