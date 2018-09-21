Police Seeking Missing Teen Find Homicide Victim

KANSAS CITY - Police looking for a missing teenager say they've found a man dead inside a Kansas City home the girl may have visited.

The Kansas City Star reports that 15-year-old Sierra Myers was reported missing Thursday from her home in Independence. Her parents asked Kansas City police to look for the girl at a house in the city's Marlborough neighborhood.

Officers didn't find Sierra, but they did come across a man's body in the home Friday afternoon. The cause of death has not been released, but it's being investigated as a homicide.

Police say they're concerned for the safety of Sierra Myers and released her name hoping the public can help find her.