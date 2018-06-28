Police shoot, kill Kansas City teenager

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say an officer has shot and killed a suburban Kansas City teenager while responding to a report of a suicidal person.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened Saturday night outside an Overland Park, Kansas, home. Police said in a statement that as officers approached the house, a garage door opened and a vehicle drove out toward one of the officers. An officer then shot the 17-year-old driver, John Albers. He was a junior in the Blue Valley school district, where his mother is a middle school principal.

Family members said in a statement Sunday that they are "heartbroken" and expressed thanks for the "thoughts and prayers."

The shooting is under investigation. The officer will be on administrative leave, as is standard procedure in such cases.