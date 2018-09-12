Police shooting in Ste. Genevieve leaves suspect wounded

STE. GENEVIEVE (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after an eastern Missouri police officer shot and wounded a suspect who allegedly tried to run over another officer.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri reports that the shooting happened Friday night in Ste. Genevieve. Officers responded to a domestic call and found a 24-year-old man ramming a truck into his girlfriend's car.

Police ordered the man to stop. The patrol says one officer reached into the truck to turn off the engine.

The suspect allegedly tried to drive away, dragging the officer, prompting the second officer to shoot the driver.

The suspect was flown to a St. Louis hospital. His condition was not released but the patrol said he is conscious and speaking.

The officer suffered minor injuries.