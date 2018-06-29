Police shooting protests continue in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A weekend of peaceful daytime protests and nightly police standoffs is expected to continue Sunday in St. Louis as organizers prepare for a "wave of resistance" they anticipate will lead to widespread arrests the following day.

Organizers of the four-day Ferguson October summit to protest the early August police shooting death of Michael Brown are scheduled to train participants in nonviolent civil disobedience tactics Sunday morning.

On Monday, a "direct action" led by local and visiting clergy members is planned for Ferguson and other spots in and around St. Louis. Protest leaders don't plan to release details until shortly ahead of time to avoid tipping off law enforcement.

A crowd that organizers estimated at 3,000 marched through downtown St. Louis on Saturday. Police reported no arrests or violent incidents.