Police shooting protests return to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police shooting protesters plan to return to St. Louis City Hall Wednesday to renew their demands for immediate change and a meeting with Mayor Francis Slay.

A group of 100 demonstrators marched to City Hall Monday as part of a broader series of protests connected to the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a Ferguson police officer in north St. Louis County. A protest leader gave Slay's chief of staff a list of four demands and a 48-hour deadline to respond. The mayor was not in the building at the time.

The demands include body cameras for all city officers, a civilian review board for police and mandatory independent investigations whenever police kill someone. City officials say the requested changes are already in place or in the works.