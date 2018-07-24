Police shut down Ballenger Lane after teenager found with gunshot wound

COLUMBIA - A 16-year-old male was shot in the area of Ballenger Lane and Rice Road Tuesday, according to a Columbia Police Department press release.

Police responded to the area after reports of shots fired around 11 a.m.

The teenager was found in the 4600 block of Rice Road with "non-life-threatening injuries," police said.

According to the press release, officers administered first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived, and the teenager was transported to the local hospital.

Ballenger Lane near Ballenger Liquor was temporarily shut down while investigators worked.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652, or call CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.