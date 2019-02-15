Police shutdown Columbia intersection due to shots fired

Columbia - Three men are in custody after police officers witnessed a shots fired incident in northeast Columbia Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at Rice Road and Boyd Lane. Police were in the area making an unrelated traffic stop. The vehicle’s driver fled. Another person fired shots in the area while police were following the driver.

The roads were briefly closed as seven units converged on the scene.

Police confirmed they found shell casings.

The two incidents are unrelated, police said.

No one was hurt.