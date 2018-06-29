Police: Small Plane Crash in Lee's Summit Area

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) - A small airplane has crashed in suburban Kansas City, Mo. and two people are injured.

Lee's Summit Police Sgt. Chris Depue said first responders were headed to the scene of the crash in the suburban community.

It was not immediately clear where the plane had taken off or exactly where it had gone down. No other details of the condition of the two injured were available and it was not known if they were on board the aircraft.