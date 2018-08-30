Police: St. Louis alderman's nephew killed in shooting

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police said a city alderman's nephew was dead Tuesday after a shooting that wounded another man in the uncle's ward.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 23-year-old Rashad Farmer of Bellefontaine Neighbors died at the scene of the shooting about 7:30 p.m. Monday in north St. Louis.

Farmer was the nephew of 22nd Ward Alderman Jeffrey Boyd.

Farmer and the other victim reportedly were listening to music in Farmer's car when they were ambushed by a gunman. Police said Farmer was shot in the chest, and the other victim was wounded in a leg or a foot.

There was no immediate word Tuesday about any arrests or charges.