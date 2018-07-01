Police: St. Louis Area Teen Shoots Man Who Won't Buy Him Beer

PINE LAWN (AP) - A St. Louis-area teenager is facing charges for allegedly shooting a man who refused to buy him beer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 17-year-old Carlos Blue was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. Blue is jailed on $100,000 bond and does not yet have an attorney.

Police say 47-year-old David B. Porter Sr. was going into a convenience store when Blue asked him to buy beer. Porter refused, and when he came out, Blue allegedly confronted him. Police say Porter also refused to hand over his wallet.

Porter was shot in the back and his wallet was taken. Police say officers arrived as Blue and another teen were rummaging through Porter's pants pockets.