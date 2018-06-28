Police: St. Louis man charged in molestation of girl, 12

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man has been charged in the molestation of a 12-year-old girl over a period of more than six years.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 45-year-old Thomas M. Curran was charged Thursday with statutory sodomy and three counts of child molestation. According to court records, Curran sexually assaulted the child between November 2008 and July at Curran's home.

Police said there may be additional victims.

Curran was not in police custody as of Thursday, but has been ordered to be held on a $500,000 cash-only bail. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.