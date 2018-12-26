POLICE: Stabbing victim was homeless; shot with paint gun and punched, too

4 hours 39 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, December 26 2018 Dec 26, 2018 Wednesday, December 26, 2018 5:42:19 PM CST December 26, 2018 in News
By: Annie Hammock, KOMU 8 Interactive Director

COLUMBIA - Newly released police records show a 73-year-old man stabbed Sunday was also shot with a paint gun and punched in the face.

A probable cause statement says the man told police he was sleeping under the Range Line Street bridge over Bear Creek Trail when he was attacked.

Police later arrested Jessie R. Williams and he was charged with first-degree assault with serious injury. The victim's injuries were deemed life-threatening.

Investigators said they found Williams by using a K-9 unit to track from the scene of the stabbing to a black coat, which contained credit card inside with Williams name. Police said the coat also had bloodstains and paint similar to that used to shoot the victim.

The probable cause statement said surveillance video from a nearby store showed someone who looked like a Department of Revenue ID of Williams'.

Police said they also found a Welcome Inn room key in the coat and they located Williams in that room, locked in a closet.

He is being held without bond.

