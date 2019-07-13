Police standoff near Vandiver Drive results in arrest

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man after a standoff at a mobile home in Vandiver Place Trailer Park in Columbia Thursday afternoon.

Officers said the man did not answer the door when they responded to reports of a disturbance around 11 a.m. Police said they eventually surrounded the home and instructed a man to come out with his hands up.

A short while later, officers entered. After some negotiation, police said, the man gave himself up.

A lieutenant on scene said the suspect was wanted on previous charges and known to be dangerous.

BREAKING: Columbia Police have a mobile home surrounded off Vandiver drive. They’re instructing someone inside to come outside with their hands up. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/oSQA41A4eP — Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) July 11, 2019

Officers gave guns drawn. They’re telling someone to come outside with his hands up. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/fC3iUvzy6P — Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) July 11, 2019

Officers just made entry to the home. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/V5dkeQIz4H — Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) July 11, 2019