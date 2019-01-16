Police: Sunrise Beach woman admits to stealing diamond bracelet and cash
OSAGE BEACH – A Sunrise Beach woman who worked at a Zales Outlet Store admitted to stealing a diamond bracelet and cash, according to the Osage Beach Police Department.
Investigators said Regina M. Pryor admitted she had stolen the bracelet, valued at $9,999.00, along with $3,785.62 in cash.
It happened, police said, when Pryor worked at Kay Jewelers, which is part of the same company as Zales. That Kay Jewelers store is now closed.
Police said Pryor told them she still had the bracelet and was willing to return it.
She was taken into custody Jan. 10 and placed on a 24-hour hold at the Camden County Jail.
