Police, suspect exchange gunfire in St. Louis County

CLAYTON (AP) — St. Louis County police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into an elderly woman's home and shot at responding officers, prompting a shootout.

Police were called to report of a burglary in progress at a home in north St. Louis County at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was an 83-year-old woman.

Officers heard yelling inside the home, then a gunshot. Police spokesman Benjamin Granda says officers forced open the door and saw the suspect running out the rear of the building, with a gun.

Granda says the suspect shot at officers, who returned fire. The man ran into a wooded area and it wasn't clear if he was hit. No officers were hurt.

Police were using helicopters and dogs in the search for the suspect.