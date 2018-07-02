Police: suspect identified in Columbia VFW shooting

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department identified 20-year-old Louis Lee Green, Jr. Wednesday as the suspect in Saturday morning's shooting at the Columbia Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 280.

Green, Jr. was not in custody Wednesday morning but is charged with four counts of first degree assault, one count of unlawful use of weapons and one count of armed criminal action.

Police said they responded to a call at about 12:52 a.m. September 5 at the VFW at 1509 Ashley Street. Investigators said that there was a party where a fight ensued. The security staff instructed everyone to leave the building, according to court documents. Green, Jr. fired several shots into the crowd, injuring one man and three women.

CPD were asking the public for help in locating Green, Jr. Wednesday. He was considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Green, Jr., contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).

