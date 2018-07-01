Police: Suspect Killed in Capitol Hill Chase

WASHINGTON (AP) - The District of Columbia's police chief says the suspect who led police on a chase from the White House to the Capitol is dead.

Metropolitan Police Chief Cathy Lanier told reporters Thursday evening that shots were fired in two locations. Near the Capitol, police killed the woman driving the black Infiniti with a young child inside. She said the child, who is about a year old, is in good condition and in protective custody.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Kim Dine said the incident is believed to be an isolated act unrelated to terrorism.

Tourists watched the shooting unfold on Constitution Avenue outside the Capitol as lawmakers inside debated how to end a government shutdown. Police quickly locked down the entire complex temporarily, and both houses of Congress went into recess.