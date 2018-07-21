Police suspect Missouri woman died from cosmetic injections

2 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, August 06 2015 Aug 6, 2015 Thursday, August 06, 2015 8:39:47 AM CDT August 06, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

EDMUNDSON (AP) - Police in the St. Louis suburb of Edmundson suspect a woman may have died from complications of receiving illegal, cosmetic injections into her buttocks at a hotel room.

Edmundson Police Chief Miklos Hurocy said investigators of 22-year-old Daysha Phillips's death last week were awaiting the medical examiner's report.

Phillips died July 30 after being taken off of life support. She was taken to the hospital four days earlier after she received the questioned injections.

Hurocy said three other women had gone with Phillips for the procedure and said she had difficulty breathing at home afterward.

Hurocy said he was "pretty confident" the medical examiner would rule the case a homicide.

Police were trying to identify the person who gave the injections.

 

More News

Grid
List

Secret donations pour in for Missouri medical marijuana push
Secret donations pour in for Missouri medical marijuana push
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An organization backing one of three competing medical marijuana initiatives in Missouri has continued to bring... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, July 21 2018 Jul 21, 2018 Saturday, July 21, 2018 11:26:57 AM CDT July 21, 2018 in News

Ride the Ducks capsize is Missouri's second fatal capsize in history
Ride the Ducks capsize is Missouri's second fatal capsize in history
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - 64 years later, a different lake and nearly triple the death toll, the duck boat... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 9:12:00 PM CDT July 20, 2018 in News

Russians attempted to infiltrate three 2018 campaigns, Microsoft says
Russians attempted to infiltrate three 2018 campaigns, Microsoft says
(CNN) -- Russian intelligence operatives attempted to hack into the online accounts of staffers on three congressional campaigns in the... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 8:46:27 PM CDT July 20, 2018 in News

Republicans pick Charlotte to host 2020 convention
Republicans pick Charlotte to host 2020 convention
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — As Charlotte, North Carolina, celebrates being chosen Friday to host the 2020 Republican National Convention, an... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 8:05:32 PM CDT July 20, 2018 in News

Heart doctor for former President George H.W. Bush killed in bicycle drive-by shooting
Heart doctor for former President George H.W. Bush killed in bicycle drive-by shooting
(CNN) -- A cardiologist who treated former President George H.W. Bush was killed Friday morning in a bicycle-to-bicycle drive-by shooting... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 7:34:02 PM CDT July 20, 2018 in News

The Columbia Police Department is moving its sub-station to a new neighborhood
The Columbia Police Department is moving its sub-station to a new neighborhood
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will move into a new neighborhood over the next few weeks. In July,... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 6:41:00 PM CDT July 20, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to 12 years in prison on several charges, including domestic assault
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison on several charges, including domestic assault
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Steedman man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of domestic... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 5:22:00 PM CDT July 20, 2018 in News

Missouri man faces up to life term for killing his grandma
Missouri man faces up to life term for killing his grandma
ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A Missouri man has pleaded guilty in the fatal beating of his 77-year-old grandmother while he... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 3:59:00 PM CDT July 20, 2018 in News

Cohen recorded Trump discussing payment to ex-Playboy model
Cohen recorded Trump discussing payment to ex-Playboy model
(CNN) -- The FBI is in possession of a recording between President Donald Trump and his former personal attorney Michael... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 3:38:16 PM CDT July 20, 2018 in Continuous News

Rep. Beatty resigning from House to take Jackson County post
Rep. Beatty resigning from House to take Jackson County post
JEFFERSON CITY – House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty will resign from the Missouri House of Representatives effective Sunday in... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 12:57:00 PM CDT July 20, 2018 in Top Stories

Two in custody for weapons and drugs
Two in custody for weapons and drugs
COLE COUNTY — The Cole County Sheriff’s Department responded to possible weapons violation on Thursday night. When the officers... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 11:47:00 AM CDT July 20, 2018 in Top Stories

Trump ready to hit all Chinese imports with tariffs
Trump ready to hit all Chinese imports with tariffs
(AP) - President Donald Trump has indicated that he's willing to hit every product imported from China with tariffs and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 8:52:00 AM CDT July 20, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Officials release boat accident victims' names
UPDATE: Officials release boat accident victims' names
BRANSON - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley will meet with investigators Saturday at Table Rock Lake to receive a briefing... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 7:23:00 AM CDT July 20, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Duck boat driver was a longtime pastor
UPDATE: Duck boat driver was a longtime pastor
BRANSON (AP) — The driver of a Missouri duck boat that sank and killed 17 people is being remembered as... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 7:16:00 AM CDT July 20, 2018 in News

Ride the Ducks company has history of incidents
Ride the Ducks company has history of incidents
BRANSON - The recent boat incident that killed 11 and injured seven in Branson isn't the first time Ride the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 2:06:00 AM CDT July 20, 2018 in News

Head-on crash in Columbia sends at least two people to the hospital
Head-on crash in Columbia sends at least two people to the hospital
COLUMBIA - Thursday evening around 9:00 pm, two cars collided head-on at the intersection of Worley St. and W. Boulevard.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 19 2018 Jul 19, 2018 Thursday, July 19, 2018 11:14:00 PM CDT July 19, 2018 in News

Missouri sheriff, subordinate indicted on multiple felonies
Missouri sheriff, subordinate indicted on multiple felonies
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A southern Missouri sheriff and a subordinate with whom he was having a romantic relationship have... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 19 2018 Jul 19, 2018 Thursday, July 19, 2018 10:46:00 PM CDT July 19, 2018 in News

City of Columbia cancels hazardous waste collection
City of Columbia cancels hazardous waste collection
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia confirmed Friday the household hazardous waste collection is cancelled. The waste collection was... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 19 2018 Jul 19, 2018 Thursday, July 19, 2018 10:16:00 PM CDT July 19, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 86°
2pm 87°
3pm 88°
4pm 88°