Police suspect Missouri woman died from cosmetic injections

By: The Associated Press

EDMUNDSON (AP) - Police in the St. Louis suburb of Edmundson suspect a woman may have died from complications of receiving illegal, cosmetic injections into her buttocks at a hotel room.

Edmundson Police Chief Miklos Hurocy said investigators of 22-year-old Daysha Phillips's death last week were awaiting the medical examiner's report.

Phillips died July 30 after being taken off of life support. She was taken to the hospital four days earlier after she received the questioned injections.

Hurocy said three other women had gone with Phillips for the procedure and said she had difficulty breathing at home afterward.

Hurocy said he was "pretty confident" the medical examiner would rule the case a homicide.

Police were trying to identify the person who gave the injections.