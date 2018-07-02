Police: Suspect robbed victim before hitting him with a gun

COLUMBIA - A man used a gun to rob another man early Friday morning, police said.

It happened near Forum Boulevard and Mills Drive around 2 a.m. The suspect came up to a man and pointed a gun at him, then search through his pockets and took some money.

The suspect also struck the man in the face with the gun before running off. The victim had minor injuries.

The Columbia Police Department is looking for the suspect. As of Friday morning, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the police at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the date of the robbery.]