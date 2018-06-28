Police Suspect Suicide in Springfield Hospital Shooting

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield police say a preliminary investigation indicates a man apparently shot himself to death while he was hospitalized but the circumstances of his wife's shooting are still being determined.

Police say 79-year-old Booker Cox Jr. died in the shooting Saturday evening at Cox South Hospital in Springfield.

His wife, 69-year-old Carolyn Cox, is still being treated Monday after the shooting. Her condition was not released. Police say in a statement that the full circumstances of her shooting are still being investigated.

Investigators say there is no evidence that anyone else was involved in the shootings.