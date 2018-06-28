Police Take to Bicycles Again

"We've had a few officers that have been bike trained, and over the years through attrition, promotion, advancements, the number of those officers has declined," Jeferson City police captain Michael Smith said.

The department's concern is protecting the Greenway Trail, a walking and biking trail that stretches about 20 miles around Jefferson City. Police have already begun to patrol the trail on bike, but patrols won't be limited to that area.

Officers will also patrol downtown areas. Bikes could give them an advantage of being able to move fast in areas where a car may not fit.

There are other advantages for officers in the program.

"You get to interact with the people more, you know, they just don't see the officer driving by in a patrol car, they're actually out on the street," police officer Patrick Duncan said. "It's more readily available for the citizens to approach."

The police officers had to take a four-day course to get in shape for the bicycle patrolling program.

Reported by Joe Murano