Police: Teenager hit, killed by semi rig on Missouri freeway

By: The Associated Press

O'FALLON (AP) — Police say a teenager is dead after walking into the path of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 70 near St. Louis.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Ethan Brumbeloe of O'Fallon was hit about 5:45 p.m. Sunday while on a westbound lane of the freeway Sunday in St. Charles County. He later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

It's not immediately clear why Brumbeloe was on the freeway.

The incident forced the closure of the westbound lanes for about two hours.