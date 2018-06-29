Police: Teens used slingshot, rocks to break car windows

BOONVILLE – Police say a group of teenagers broke car windows with steel ball projectiles and slingshots loaded with rocks.

According to a press release, several victims told Boonville Police windows were broken out of their parked cars over the past weekend. Officers initially thought suspects used a BB gun or pellet gun to shoot out the windows. But later evidence proved steel ball projectiles and rocks launched from a slingshot caused the damages.

The police department identified three local teenagers as the suspects. Two are 17 years old and one is 16 years old. Police have not released their names, but criminal charges are pending.

Boonville Police urge citizens to report suspicious activity by calling 660-882-2727.