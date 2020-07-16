Police Tell 2-Wheel Vehicle Drivers: Stay Home

SIKESTON (AP) - How bad are road conditions in the southeast Missouri town of Sikeston? So bad that police are warning all drivers except those with four-wheel drive vehicles to stay off of city streets unless there is an emergency.

About a half-foot of snow fell in the latest storm to hit Sikeston. The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that Department of Public Safety Capt. Jim McMillen says two-wheel drive vehicles are getting stuck and blocking intersections, creating safety problems for emergency responders.

Police also made it mandatory to park off the street, warning that violators will be towed.

The weekend storm wasn't as bad as expected at many locations around the state, but still created travel headaches. Hundreds of schools were canceled Monday.