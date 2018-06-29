Police to Again Search Mo. Home of Missing Baby

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police say they have a warrant to again search a house from where a mother and father say their baby was abducted two weeks ago.



Police Capt. Steve Young says officers will enter the home Wednesday.



Lisa Irwin was 10 months old Oct. 4 when her parents reported her missing. Father Jeremy Irwin says he returned home from a late shift to discover the lights on, a window tampered with, the front door unlocked and Lisa gone. The baby's mother, Deborah Bradley, was asleep elsewhere in the house. Bradley says she had been drinking heavily that night.



Young says the family can't return to the house until the search is over.



He said Tuesday that the parents haven't answered investigators' questions since Oct. 8.