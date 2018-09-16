Police to interview Michael Brown shooting witness

FERGUSON (AP) - St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch says county police will interview a Ferguson man who accompanied 18-year-old Michael Brown when he was killed by a municipal police officer.

Dorian Johnson has said the unidentified Ferguson officer "grabbed my friend around the neck" and tried to pull him into a squad car before shooting Brown once and then chasing him down the street. Johnson says the officer then fired multiple shots after Brown raised his hands as he knelt on the ground.

The Saturday shooting is being investigated by county police at the smaller city's request. McCulloch discussed the planned interview of Johnson at a news conference Wednesday in Clayton.

He reiterated earlier statements that the county won't release the officer's name or other investigative details unless charges are filed.