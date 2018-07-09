Police Up Burglary Arrests
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department released a list of 22 arrests Wednesday it made in October and November. Police said these arrests follow a rise in burglaries. Officer Jessie Haden said officers want to get to the bottom of these cases to see if there are connections between the arrests and other burglaries. She said they also want to inform the public about keeping safe as Thanksgiving and the holidays approach.
Six of these 22 arrests are juveniles. Haden said many teenagers hang around adults that commit these kind of crimes which is why they may be influenced to commit a burglary. She said the department has made a few connections between some of these juveniles and several burglaries.
Haden said the police want to solve these cases to see who is connected with which burglaries. She said officers do expect to make many more burglary arrests in the near future.
"We have many more burglaries recorded than we have made arrests so far," Haden said. "So we'll find out that we've got people responsible for like I said for several but we've got to put those pieces of the puzzle together."
If families want to know how to keep themselves and their homes safe, especially around the holidays which are a peak time for burglaries, the police have a list of information on their website.
