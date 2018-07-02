Police videos are focus at St. Louis officer's trial

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A police lieutenant who helped investigate a white St. Louis police officer's fatal shooting of a black man testified during the officer's trial that the FBI was called in after the department saw dashboard and in-car camera videos from the police chase that preceded the shooting.

During testimony Thursday, Lt. Kirk Deeken, of the St. Louis police department's Internal Affairs Division, did not reveal what was on the videos made before Officer Jason Stockley shot 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith in December 2011.

Stockley is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Smith's death.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the judge hearing the trial allowed only limited questioning of Levinson about what he saw on the video.