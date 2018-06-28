Police Warn Burglaries More Common During Holidays
COLUMBIA - As some people started leaving their homes on Friday to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday, police warn that other "unwanted guests" may start entering those homes.
Columbia police say the rate of burglaries is much higher during holidays and other popular vacation times throughout the year. Officer Jesse Haden expects that this year's burglary rate during the Thanksgiving holiday will be lower than usual. She says that's because the Columbia Police Department has started cracking down on burglaries by creating a task force that takes a different "concentrated effort" approach to solving the crimes that have already happened.
"We've seen that this concentrated task force has been effective in solving these cases that have already happened," Haden said.
It was recently reported that this past month dating back to October, raked in a reported 22 burglaries. Haden says that this spike in burglaries is due to the fact that many of these home and car invaders usually work together in groups. This means that when there is a sudden increase in the amount of break-ins, it is usually related to other burglaries that have occurred around the same areas.
Haden says the best way residents can avoid becoming victims of a burglary, is to keep everything valuable locked up and out of sight. She also says the most common items that are being stolen are laptops, Wii's, and other popular electronic devices.
Columbia police say the rate of burglaries is much higher during holidays and other popular vacation times throughout the year. Officer Jesse Haden expects that this year's burglary rate during the Thanksgiving holiday will be lower than usual. She says that's because the Columbia Police Department has started cracking down on burglaries by creating a task force that takes a different "concentrated effort" approach to solving the crimes that have already happened.
"We've seen that this concentrated task force has been effective in solving these cases that have already happened," Haden said.
It was recently reported that this past month dating back to October, raked in a reported 22 burglaries. Haden says that this spike in burglaries is due to the fact that many of these home and car invaders usually work together in groups. This means that when there is a sudden increase in the amount of break-ins, it is usually related to other burglaries that have occurred around the same areas.
Haden says the best way residents can avoid becoming victims of a burglary, is to keep everything valuable locked up and out of sight. She also says the most common items that are being stolen are laptops, Wii's, and other popular electronic devices.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
in
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in