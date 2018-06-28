Police Warn of Fake Cop

COLUMBIA - Columbia police are looking for a man who is impersonating law enforcement officials, following two incidents this weekend.

Police said early Sunday morning, the suspect followed a man's car along Vawter School Road in a black Impala while flashing his lights. The victim told police the suspect's car tried to cut off his vehicle after he didn't stop. When both vehicles finally stopped, the suspect got out of his car and pointed a gun at the victim.

When the victim refused to provide identification, the suspect got back in his car and drove away.

A similar incident happened Friday, after a female victim said a man followed her from Southside Pizza.

Police said the suspect is driving a black or dark-colored Chevy Impala with unknown registration.

Officer Latisha Stroer of the Columbia Police Department offered some advice for how to avoid a similar incident.

"The person is using their headlights from low beam to high beam, and they're flashing them back and forth. Make sure the officer who pulls you over has a red and blue light and uses their siren when they do so. And that will protect (you) from being pulled over by the wrong person," she said.

There were four total incidents over the weekend. Though the suspect is armed, no one has been hurt. Police do say however, because the suspect is armed, if he attempts another stop, there is potential for it to become dangerous. All of the attempted and successful stops have been made on less traveled roads, and police warn drivers to make sure, if they are being pulled over, that it is by an authentic police officer.

Police are asking anyone who sees a black Impala with damage to the passenger side door to call CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS.