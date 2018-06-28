Police: Woman, adult son found shot to death

By: The Associated Press

WILDWOOD (AP) - St. Louis County police say a woman and her adult son whose bodies were found in a suburban St. Louis home appear to have died during a murder-suicide.

Investigators say the bodies of the 54-year-old woman and 23-year-old man were found Friday in the ranch-style home they shared in Wildwood.

Their names were not immediately released.

Autopsies planned for later in the day were to help identify who shot whom.