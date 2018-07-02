Police: Woman Attacked Outside St. Louis Day Care

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say a 25-year-old woman whose body was found outside an apartment complex on the city's north side was attacked earlier that day outside her child's day care center.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dominic Orlandis Arrington has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 25-year-old April Fields of Berkeley.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that video surveillance from the Hilltop Child Development Center shows a large man with a limp sneaking into the back seat of Fields' car while she was dropping off her daughter. The attacker then drove away with Fields in the car, according to court documents.

Arrington previously served nine years in prison for the fatal beating of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son in 1993. He remains in jail without bond.